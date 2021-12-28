N'Golo Kante Reveals No Regret in Chelsea Move After Five Years in Blue

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has stated that he has no regrets with his decision to sign for Chelsea back in 2016.

The 30-year-old made the move to Stamford Bridge from Leicester City on the back of a title winning season with the Foxes.

Speaking to the official Chelsea FC website in an exclusive interview about his five years at the club, Kante revealed that he does not regret his decision.

It has been a trophy filled time with the Blues, lifting the Premier League in his first season at the club, followed by an FA Cup the following year and the Europa League the year after that.

Kante added to his collection with a UEFA Champions League medal last season and helped his side lift the Super Cup already this year, with Chelsea still involved in all competitions this season.

When asked about signing for the club, Kante said: "Just when we won the title [at Leicester] my agent told me that Chelsea was interested in me.

"I had good chemistry with Antonio Conte. I felt that he knew what he wanted for the club, and what he wanted for me. So, I decided to join Chelsea and haven’t regretted it since."

Kante lifted the Premier League and FA Cup under Conte, but has seen this tally matched under Thomas Tuchel in 2021.

Tuchel is looking to add his first domestic title since coming to the club, with the Blues involved in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, the FA Cup third round, sitting third in the Premier League and still with the Club World Cup left to play for. Alongside this, Chelsea remain in the Champions League, facing Lille in the Round of 16.

