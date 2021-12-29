Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
N'Golo Kante Reveals Secret to Staying Humble During Chelsea Success

Author:

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has revealed his secret to staying humble amid all the success he has had across his career.

The midfielder has lifted several trophies including two Premier Leagues, a World Cup, Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup throughout his career.

Speaking exclusively to Chelsea's official website, Kante revealed how he keeps himself humble after all his success.

imago1008767595h (1)

When asked how he keeps humble, Kante said: "It's not necessarily staying humble. To get here, to join Chelsea, the French team, was a long journey with a lot of setbacks. From a young age, training centres didn't accept me.

"I failed numerous times at attempts to join professional teams. It's just being grateful for my journey, remembering all the people I have met and also wanted this career, to make a living out of football.

Read More

imago1008782077h

"I succeed and it's about enjoying it all. It's knowing how far I've come and enjoying it all, going as far as I can while I can."

The midfielder will be hoping to add to his trophy haul during his remaining time in London as the Blues are still involved in every competition this season.

Thomas Tuchel's side are into the semi-final stages of the Carabao Cup, where they face Tottenham before facing Lille in the Round of 16 in the Champions League. 

They are also set to compete in the Club World Cup in February, hoping to make history as the first Blues side to lift the trophy.

