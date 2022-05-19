N'Golo Kante Reveals Thoughts on Chelsea Future as He Nears The End of His Contract

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has revealed his thoughts on his future in west London, with the end of his contract looming.

The French international has been at Stamford Bridge since 2016 for a fee worth £5.6 million after he won the Premier League with Leicester.

Since then, he has gone on to win every possible trophy in a Blues shirt except the Carabao Cup, which has continued to elude him.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash against his former side Leicester, Kante remained reluctant to discuss too much on his future at Chelsea.

"The only thing is sure that I have one more year and the only thing is to finish this season," he said, as quoted by Sky Sports. "I’ll think about it in the right time."

At 31-years-old now, Kante's future is up in the air with names like Declan Rice, Aurelien Tchouameni and Conor Gallagher all reportedly being looked at as possible replacements.

When asked about returning loanees Gallagher and Armando Broja, Thomas Tuchel said the following:

“First of all they will come back because they are our players," he said at his pre-match press conference. "When we give them on loan we do this for them but also for us to have better players, more experienced players back.

"They are our players and I want to have them in pre-season and then we decide what’s going on. It’s heavily linked to them, to how they integrate and what they do and what our ideas are for them and what they want to reach. It’s heavily linked to our sanctions, situation around the club.

"It is too early to predict the future for them given the role of the whole season but they will be back for pre-season, that’s for sure."

