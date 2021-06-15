'Do Your Best & Win Titles' - N'Golo Kante Makes Chelsea Admission Ahead Of Next Season

N'Golo Kante is ready to win more trophies at Chelsea next season building on from the Champions League triumph in Porto on May 29 against Manchester City.

The 30-year-old's journey to the top of the game has been quite incredible. From Bologne to Caen in 2013 for free, to Leicester City for £8 million, and now at Chelsea for the previous five seasons since his £32 million switch.

Kante is now relied on by his club and country, one of the first names on the teamsheet, and his trophy collection since making the switch to England is remarkable.

Honours

- 2x Premier League (1x Leicester City 15/16, 1x Chelsea 16/17)

- 1x FA Cup (Chelsea 17/18)

- 1x Europa League (Chelsea 18/19)

- 1x Champions League (Chelsea 20/21)

- 1x World Cup (France 2018)

Kante is one of the most humble and down-to-earth footballers around, the shy guy, but he is wanting more and hopes he can win more trophies at Chelsea to build on his haul of silverware.

What N'Golo Kante said

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, he said: "I became a professional late and I’ve won many things that I couldn’t have expected, but behind my years as a professional there was a lot of work, a lot of successes and a lot of failures also. They helped me to grow as a player and a person. But I know I have many more years to play and I hope to keep being successful and to keep achieving beautiful things.

"My motivation is still the same as it was: to do the best I can for the team, always. It’s not my motivation to say I can be this or I can be that. Success in football is something collective and this is always the most important thing to remember. To do your best for your team and win titles with your team-mates is the best thing in football."

He added: "It took time for me to establish myself as a professional footballer. Even when I was 12, 14, 16, I was going to trials to try to get into the academies of professional teams but the answer was always the same.

'We already have players in the academy like N’Golo, or better, so we don’t need to take him.'

"When I heard them say this, I always tried to be honest with myself."

