N'Golo Kante Sends Hilarious Message to Callum Hudson-Odoi After Chelsea Lift FIFA Club World Cup

N'Golo Kante has labelled Callum Hudson-Odoi a 'World Champion, like me' after Chelsea lifted the Club World Cup on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku's opening goal was added to by a Kai Havertz penalty with just three minutes remaining of extra-time to see the Blues make history and win their first Club World Cup.

Speaking after the match, Kante told Hudson-Odoi he can call himself a World Champion.

IMAGO / PA Images

With a huge smile on his face, Kante joked: "Now you can say you're a World Champion, like me!"

The pair were full of praise for one another, in a humble exchange which was sure to put a smile on any Chelsea fan's face.

"I've won everything... thanks to you! You gave a great assist, you put us ahead," Kante continued as he praised his teammate.

IMAGO /PA Images

However, Hudson-Odoi refused to take the credit and instead put it back on Kante for his impressive performance in the final.

"No! At the end of the day, if you come off everyone in the midfield is tired. You have the energy every game!

"He was everywhere. Every single minute of every day, he is everywhere. I'm happy for him, he's won everything."

However, Hudson-Odoi will also have to take some credit as he assisted Lukaku's opening goal, a fantastic cross for the Belgian to power in to make it 1-0.

Chelsea return to Premier League action next weekend, with a trip to Crystal Palace coming up.

