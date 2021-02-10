N'Golo Kante set to start for Chelsea against Barnsley in FA Cup tie

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed N'Golo Kante will start for Chelsea against Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday.

Kante, 29, has been working his way back to full fitness in recent weeks after picking up a hamstring injury. He has featured in the last two games, starting against Spurs before coming off the bench for the final 15 minutes against Sheffield United on Sunday.

And Tuchel has confirmed that the Frenchman will start against Barnsley at Oakwell for their cup tie on Thursday night.

"N’Golo will start tomorrow and I am so happy to have him back again. We put him on the pitch against Tottenham and he helped everybody on the pitch, which is what he does."

Tuchel revealed that a lot of changes will be made to his side to keep everyone as fresh as possible.

"There’s a high possibility that we will see a lot of changes," added Tuchel.

"This is the third away game in a row for us, so we don’t want to lose awareness or attention to detail and I think this is a good chance for some changes.

"Everybody deserves to be on the pitch and there are some players who have suffered from some of my decisions. It’s a moment tomorrow for us to have fresh legs and fresh minds on the pitch."

Thiago Silva remains out for the Blues, while Hakim Ziyech is set to come into the side to face Barnsley.

There was no update on the fitness of Kai Havertz, who has been missing from training in recent days.

