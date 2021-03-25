N'Golo Kante to return to Chelsea after suffering hamstring injury on international duty with France

N'Golo Kante will miss the remainder of the international break with France after suffering a hamstring injury against Ukraine.

The 29-year-old has had ongoing injury problems over the last couple of seasons and he has suffered another setback, after it was confirmed he picked up a 'small injury' on international duty.

Kante played in France's 1-1 draw against Ukraine on Wednesday night after feeling pain at the end of the match, and will now play no further part in their next two matches against Kazakhstan and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

He will return to Chelsea on Friday night after Didier Deschamps allowed him to withdraw from the rest of the camp.

Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA

As confirmed by the FFF on Thursday night, a statement said: "N'Golo Kanté will not take part in the next two matches of the French team on Sunday in Kazakhstan and three days later in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

"The Chelsea midfielder felt a pain in the hamstrings of the left thigh at the very end of the match against Ukraine on Wednesday at the Stade de France. He had clinical and radiological examinations on Thursday, which revealed a small lesion.

"In consultation with Doctor Franck Le Gall, national coach Didier Deschamps decided to put N'Golo Kanté back at the disposal of his club on Friday.

"N'Golo Kanté will not be replaced. It is therefore a group of twenty-five players who will fly to Kazakhstan on Friday morning."

READ MORE: "It hasn't been the easiest thing" - Christian Pulisic opens up on difficulties at Chelsea

READ MORE: Christian Pulisic 'confident' of coming back into fold under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

READ MORE: Agent - Jorginho would consider Napoli return if he leaves Chelsea this summer

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube