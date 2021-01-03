NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
N'Golo Kante suspended for Chelsea's next Premier League match against Fulham

N'Golo Kante will miss Chelsea's next Premier League game which is against Fulham on January 15 following an accumulation of yellow cards.

The 29-year-old picked up his fifth yellow card of the season after a foul on Man City winger Raheem Sterling in the second-half of Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon. 

And it means Kante will miss the Blues away trip to Fulham on January 15, piling on more misery for under-pressure Frank Lampard.

He will be back available for selection on January 19 when Chelsea travel to the King Power to face Leicester City. 

Kante is available for this weekend's FA Cup third round tie against Morecambe due to cup competitions not crossing over with the league for bookings and suspensions. 

Chelsea's game is in question against the League Two side following a recent COVID-19 outbreak at Morecambe. 

