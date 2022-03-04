Skip to main content
N'Golo Kante Targets Further Success in Chelsea Future Ahead of 2023 Contract Expiry

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has admitted that he is targetting further success in his future after winning the majority of trophies on offer since he joined the club.

The 30-year-old joined the club from Leicester City back in 2016 and has had a successful career so far, most recently lifting the Club World Cup.

Speaking to Standard Sport on his future, Kante revealed that he is targetting further success during the remainer of his time at Chelsea.

imago1010296385h

“Yes, since I came here I’ve spent many great seasons, with the team, the managers and the fans," he admitted. "I hope we can carry on like this, keep winning, and that’s the way I see the future.”

Kante will have one year left on his Chelsea deal at the end of the season, expiring in 2023 as he could depart the club in the foreseeable future.

Read More

However, Thomas Tuchel will be keen to keep the world class midfielder at the club, recently praising him for his performance against LOSC Lille.

imago1010238599h

"Today he was back at top level, got better every minute through the game and it has a huge impact. But we're not surprised and we've been waiting for it for a few games now. It was a top performance," Tuchel said.

Conor Gallagher is set to return to Chelsea next season and provide competition in midfield, whilst the Blues could also bring in one of Declan Rice or Aurelien Tchouameni, who have been heavily linked.

Therefore, they could be planning for a future without Kante in what will come as a huge turning point in the club's history.

