N'Golo Kante Won't Be Risked for Chelsea's Carabao Cup Tie vs Brentford, Confirms Thomas Tuchel

N'Golo Kante will not be put at further risk by Chelsea when they face Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night and will be left out of the squad.

The 30-year-old was rushed back on Sunday to start and play the full 90 minutes during the 0-0 draw at Wolves, a decision which Thomas Tuchel took, ignoring the medical advice of playing him for a maximum 45 minutes.

Kante, luckily, escaped without any injury but Tuchel has confirmed the France international will not be involved for Wednesday's cup tie.

Tuchel told the media in his pre-match press conference: "What we did with N'Golo Kante, playing 90 minutes, was close to being irresponsible against Wolverhampton. Will he be involved in the squad against Brentford? No, simply no.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"It would be possible if it was the last game of the season but not now, we cannot do this and I will not do this. We will give him time to recover for the Aston Villa match."

Jorginho will return after a negative Covid-19 result, but Chelsea will be without ten players for the match as Trevoh Chalobah and Andreas Christensen are both major doubts due to injury.

Tuchel has been left frustrated that he has to manage the squad instead of being able to prioritise a quarter-final tie as the Blues eye their first piece of silverware this season.

"Yes (I am frustrated) because we are so competitive, that is why we work here. That's why the player signed for Chelsea so we are fighting for every competition.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"I absolutely don't like judging the importance of the game because you can never tell what that does to you. There is nothing more important than winning, fighting the fights together but that is totally against our nature.

"But we are forced to do it and it makes me sad because that is not what sport is about and what we are about. It can happen tomorrow that we prioritise the health, not the game against Villa, but the health and do not take any risk for some of our players."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube