N'Golo Kante Set to Return for Burnley Clash on Saturday

N'Golo Kante will return to the Chelsea squad for their Premier League fixture against Burnley on Saturday.

The Blues midfielder joined the club from Leicester City in 2017 and has enjoyed a lot of success since then, including a nomination for this year's Ballon d'Or award.

Chelsea are currently top of the Premier League table, three points ahead of Liverpool and five ahead of Manchester City.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

According to Simon Johnson, Kante did not travel with the Blues squad for their Champions League tie away at Malmo on Tuesday due to 'muscle tightness' that he experienced during training.

He also says that the decision to leave him out of the squad is just a precautionary move, similar to the situation that made him miss the 7-0 thumping of Norwich City.

However, despite the problem he has experienced with his muscles, the France international should be ok to make a return against Burnley.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Kante has made nine appearances so far this season, but a groin injury and a period of isolation due to testing positive for COVID-19 has seen some of his gametime limited during the current campaign.

The midfielder has won the Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup during his time at the club, as well as a World Cup title with France in 2018.

Should he be fit enough in time for the weekend, Kante could feature against Burnley as Chelsea look to continue their impressive start to the Premier League season, with the European Champions currently sitting in first.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube