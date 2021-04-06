NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
N'Golo Kante to start on Chelsea bench for Champions League clash against FC Porto, confirms Thomas Tuchel

N'Golo Kante has provided Chelsea with a fitness boost after Thomas Tuchel confirmed he will start on the bench against FC Porto on Wednesday night in the Champions League.

The 30-year-old picked up a hamstring injury on international duty with France and missed the weekend's 5-2 defeat to West Brom, and was a doubt for Wednesday's clash. 

But Kante was involved in training on Tuesday and Tuchel confirmed he would be in the squad and on the bench against FC Porto for the quarter-final tie. 

He told the media: "They [Kante and Pulisic] are fit enough to be in the squad and will be in the squad so this is good news.

"NG [Kante] just did the last test and will be on the bench. He feels very comfortable and comfortable enough to be on the bench."

Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham are also in the running as Tuchel confirmed their availability in his media press conference on Zoom on Tuesday afternoon.

He added: "I’m super happy because today is the first time everybody is back in training so this is what you want. We will have some major decisions to take and I have the feeling that we’re absolutely ready for tomorrow’s game."

Confirmed 23-man squad:

Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero

Toni Rudiger , Marcos Alonso , Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri

Jorginho , N’Golo Kante , Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Tammy Abraham , Timo Werner , Olivier Giroud 

