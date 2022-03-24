Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Nick Candy Bid for Chelsea to Not Expected to Make Raine Group Shortlist

Nick Candy's bid for Chelsea Football Club is not expected to make the Raine Group shortlist, according to reports. 

A deadline of last Friday 18 March was set by the bank for official bids for the club to be submitted, after current owner Roman Abramovich put the west London side up for sale at the beginning of the month. 

The shortlist of bidders through to the next stage of the process is set to be revealed this week. 

imago1010482573h (2)

According to the Financial Times, the Candy-fronted bid is 'not expected' to make the shortlist from Raine Group.

Candy, who is a Chelsea fan himself, said that if he was to successfully complete a takeover, he would offer supporters a seat on his board.

He is also thought to have added South Korean backing to his bid in hopes of making a strong offer to the club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Elliott Management, who are the hedge fund that own Serie A giants AC Milan, were said to be backing a bid for the west London side by Candy, but it now looks as though they won't be successful in doing so.

imago1010479508h (3)

As the wait for the Raine Group shortlist continues, some of the names of non-successful parties have been revealed.

The Ricketts family are said to be a preferred bidder, as well as a consortium led by Todd Boehly, with both itching to be on the final shortlist.

Saudi Media Group are not expected to be on the shortlist, nor is the bid from New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010787764h
News

'I Needed Some Time' - Hakim Ziyech Speaks on Adapting to Chelsea System

By Rob Calcutt6 minutes ago
imago1010479508h (3)
News

Ricketts Family Offer for Chelsea 'Weakened' Amid Raine Group Shortlist Decision

By Rob Calcutt33 minutes ago
imago1010787824h
News

'A Really Good Way' - Hakim Ziyech Praises Thomas Tuchel for How he Implements Ideas at Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt36 minutes ago
imago1010700196h
News

'All my Life I Have Wanted to Play' - Marcos Alonso Reveals Dream of Playing in La Liga

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1004286174h (3)
News

Todd Boehly Consortium Revealed as Preferred Bidder for Chelsea Takeover

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010787764h
News

Hakim Ziyech Discusses Return From Injury for Chelsea

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0041583874h
News

Woody Johnson Among Several to Not Make Raine Group Shortlist for Upcoming Chelsea Takeover

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago0046129121h
News

Ricketts Family Emerge as Preferred Bidder for Upcoming Chelsea Takeover

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago