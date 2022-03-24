Nick Candy Bid for Chelsea to Not Expected to Make Raine Group Shortlist

Nick Candy's bid for Chelsea Football Club is not expected to make the Raine Group shortlist, according to reports.

A deadline of last Friday 18 March was set by the bank for official bids for the club to be submitted, after current owner Roman Abramovich put the west London side up for sale at the beginning of the month.

The shortlist of bidders through to the next stage of the process is set to be revealed this week.

According to the Financial Times, the Candy-fronted bid is 'not expected' to make the shortlist from Raine Group.

Candy, who is a Chelsea fan himself, said that if he was to successfully complete a takeover, he would offer supporters a seat on his board.

He is also thought to have added South Korean backing to his bid in hopes of making a strong offer to the club.

Elliott Management, who are the hedge fund that own Serie A giants AC Milan, were said to be backing a bid for the west London side by Candy, but it now looks as though they won't be successful in doing so.

As the wait for the Raine Group shortlist continues, some of the names of non-successful parties have been revealed.

The Ricketts family are said to be a preferred bidder, as well as a consortium led by Todd Boehly, with both itching to be on the final shortlist.

Saudi Media Group are not expected to be on the shortlist, nor is the bid from New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.

