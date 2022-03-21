Skip to main content
Nick Candy Confirms 'Significant' Chelsea Bid Increase Amid Raine Group Imminent Decision

Prospective buyer Nick Candy has raised his bid for Chelsea Football Club amid the imminent decision on bidders by the Raine Group. 

The British businessman is one of a number of parties who are showing interest in purchasing the Blues, with Candy being a fan himself. 

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of the month before he was sanctioned by the UK Government.

imago1010608629h (1)

According to Sky News, Candy has raised his bid for the club in order for him to be on the shortlist for considered bidders.

It was reported last week that he was looking to secure backing from 'two South Korean groups' in order to boost his bid for Chelsea, with Sky News understanding he was successful in doing so.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report suggests that his bid increase was 'significant', an improved offer from the £2 billion bid that he is believed to have initially made.

Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of the club, are optimistic that the process could be completed by the end of the month.

imago1010656856h

A deadline of Friday 18 March was set for all interested parties to make their official bids, with the club keen to progress with the sale.

Some of the parties who submitted their bids are believed to learn the outcomes of their bids imminently.

A consortium led by Todd Boehly is believed to be one of the frontrunners, as well as a bid from the Saudi Media Group, an estimated $3.5 billion.

imago1010724625h
