Nick Candy Denies Wyss-Boehly-Goldstein Super Consortium Rumours Because He 'Doesn't Want a Spurs Fan' as Part of Chelsea Future

British businessman Nick Candy has rubbished rumours that he is looking to join the consortium headed by Todd Boehly, Hansorj Wyss and Jonathan Goldstein.

It was reported that Candy was discussing the potential to join the Swiss-American led bid to form a super consortium.

However, Candy has now denied this stating that he does not want a lifelong Tottenham Hotspur fan as part of the future of Chelsea Football Club.

IMAGO / PA Images

In a statement released via Nick Purewal, a spokesperson for Candy stated: "There are no talks underway with Nick Candy and the Todd Boehly and Jonathan Goldstein consortium,not least because Mr Candy does not want a lifelong Spurs fan as part of the future ownership of Chelsea Football Club."

The Wyss-Boehly consortium are still looking for partners but were also not considering teaming up with Candy, according to other reports.

Goldstein, who is part of the consortium, is a lifelong Tottenham fan, which seems to have put Candy off any potential joining of forces.

The lifelong Chelsea fan instead will look to purchase the Club through his own consortium.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Candy was present at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea's Premier League win against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

He is also believed to have held a private meeting with Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck after the game.

The Blues were put up for sale at the beginning of the month by current owner Roman Abramovich and despite him being sanctioned by the UK Government, the sale is still expected to take place.

It was revealed a bid of £2.5 billion was made by the Wyss-Boehly consortium for Chelsea, with the Saudi Media Group making a bid of £2.7 billion.



It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Chelsea but Candy will not be teaming up to form a super consortium as the bids come in ahead of Friday's deadline.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube