Nick Candy Discussed Joining Swiss-American Consortium to Buy Chelsea FC

Chelsea fan and British billionaire Nick Candy has discussed joining the Swiss-American consortium involving Todd Boehly, Jonathan Goldsteng and Hansjorg Wyss to purchase the Club from Roman Abramovich, according to reports.

This comes after the Russian was sanctioned but the UK Government gave the green light for Raine Group to continue the sale.

As per Sky News, rival bidders have discussed coming together to form a 'super consortium'.

imago0152699627h

The report states that talks have been initiated between Candy and the consortium involving Boehly, Goldstein and Wyss regarding joining together to purchase the club.

The two parties have been recently recognised by the Government as 'serious contenders' to purchase the club.

Wyss and Boehly, who are now also believed to be joined by Goldstein, are one of those named, with British businessman and Chelsea fan Candy also mentioned.

This would have given them a huge advantage and if they join together they could form a 'super consortium' to take charge of Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1010576571h

Candy was present at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon for their Premier League win against Newcastle United, and was also believed to have had a private meeting with Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck after the game.

It was previously reported that the Boehly-Wyss consortium are still looking for partners despite submitting a bid for the Club.

This comes after the party made a bid of £2.5 billion to Raine Group.

The Raine Group, who are overseeing the process, expect that the sale could be finalised by the end of the month after setting a deadline for bids of March 18.

It was revealed on Monday that the Saudi Media Group have made a bid of £2.7 billion for the club.

This could have scared other parties into looking for alternative plans to force through a move, including coming together to bid.

