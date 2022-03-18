Prospective buyer Nick Candy is looking for South Korean backing in attempts to have a successful bid for Chelsea Football Club, according to reports.

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of the month, with the news attracting a lot of interest from parties who may wish to purchase the west London side.

A deadline of 9pm on Friday 18th March was set by the club for official bids to be submitted.

According to Sky News, Candy is keen to secure backing from 'two South Korean groups' as he looks to complete a takeover of Chelsea, the club he supports.

It is believed Seoul-based Hana Financial Group and C&P Sports have had discussions with the British businessman to join his Blue Football Consortium group seeking to purchase the club.

He has had backing from club legend Gianluca Vialli, with the former player-manager saying: "I have met Nick Candy on a number of occasions over the last few weeks I am fully behind his visions and commitment to make Chelsea the most globally recognised & supported club in the world, maintaining the ongoing success on the pitch."

Candy was also reported to have held a private meeting with Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck after the Premier League win against Newcastle United.

It has now been confirmed that Candy was successful in adding the two firms to his consortium bid.

A spokesperson said: “I can confirm that the two South Korean firms Hana Financial Group and C&P Sports Group are a significant part of Mr Candy’s global consortium of investors. Their involvement is representative of Chelsea’s global brand and huge loyal fan base in Asia.”

At least one bidder is said to have matched the £3 billion valuation set by Abramovich.

