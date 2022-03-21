Prospective buyer of Chelsea Football Club Nick Candy is making plans amid Raine Group's imminent shortlist decision.

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of the month, with the news attracting a lot of interest from parties who wish to make a purchase of the World and European Champions.

A deadline of Friday 18 March was set by the club for official bids to be sent in, with a decision on the new owners expected to be revealed soon.

According to Reuters, the bid fronted by Candy has had discussions with a technology platform called PrimaryBid.

They want to potentially consider a 'community enfranchisement model' should they buy the club.

There would be a focus on 'improving fan involvement and engagement' if they are successful.

Other reports have suggested that Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of the club, are optimistic that a sale can be completed by the end of the month.

Parties who made a bid for Chelsea are also set to be informed of the outcomes of their bids from Monday, with the club keen to progress with a sale as soon as possible.

On the pitch, the Blues have been successful in the cup competitions.

They will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after they knocked out Lille 4-1 on aggregate.

Thomas Tuchel's side will also face Crystal Palace in the semi-finals of the FA Cup in April thanks to their 2-0 win against Middlesbrough.

