Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Nick Candy Makes Chelsea Plans Amid Raine Group's Shortlist Decision

Prospective buyer of Chelsea Football Club Nick Candy is making plans amid Raine Group's imminent shortlist decision. 

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of the month, with the news attracting a lot of interest from parties who wish to make a purchase of the World and European Champions. 

A deadline of Friday 18 March was set by the club for official bids to be sent in, with a decision on the new owners expected to be revealed soon. 

imago1010608629h (1)

According to Reuters, the bid fronted by Candy has had discussions with a technology platform called PrimaryBid.

They want to potentially consider a 'community enfranchisement model' should they buy the club.

There would be a focus on 'improving fan involvement and engagement' if they are successful.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Other reports have suggested that Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of the club, are optimistic that a sale can be completed by the end of the month.

imago1010479508h (2)

Parties who made a bid for Chelsea are also set to be informed of the outcomes of their bids from Monday, with the club keen to progress with a sale as soon as possible.

On the pitch, the Blues have been successful in the cup competitions.

They will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after they knocked out Lille 4-1 on aggregate.

Thomas Tuchel's side will also face Crystal Palace in the semi-finals of the FA Cup in April thanks to their 2-0 win against Middlesbrough.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010719522h
News

Romelu Lukaku and Mason Mount Feature in WhoScored's FA Cup Team of the Week

By Rob Calcutt31 minutes ago
imago1010608629h (1)
News

Larry Tanenbaum Emerges as Another Bidder for Chelsea Football Club

By Rob Calcutt33 minutes ago
imago1010205214h
News

FA Confirm Government Talks Underway to Allow Chelsea Fans to Attend FA Cup Semi-Final vs Crystal Palace at Wembley

By Matt Debono43 minutes ago
imago0077529387h
News

Nick Candy Confirms 'Significant' Increase in Bid for Chelsea Football Club

By Rob Calcutt54 minutes ago
imago1010724625h
News

Revealed: Why Chelsea Had to Minimise Social Media Activity Against Middlesbrough

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010368750h (1)
News

Confirmed: Reece James Withdraws From England Squad to Continue Chelsea Recovery

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010722777h
News

'Can't Influence the Situation' - Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Potential of no Chelsea Fans for FA Cup Semi-Final

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010545490h
News

'Better Than the Others' - Antonio Conte Makes Admission on Former Club Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago