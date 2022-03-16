Nick Candy Not Considered as Partner for Swiss-American Consortium for Chelsea

Nick Candy, who had discussed joining a Swiss-American consortium to purchase Chelsea Football Club, is not considered to be joining the team.

The Blues were put up for sale at the beginning of the month by current owner Roman Abramovich and despite him being sanctioned by the UK Government, the sale is still expected to take place.

A number of parties have become interested in making an acquisition for the World and European Champions.

According to Matt Law, despite the consortium still looking for partners for their potential purchase, they are not considering 'teaming up' with Candy to purchase the club.

Earlier reports had suggested that bidders had come together to discuss the potential of forming a 'super consortium', with Nizaar Kinsella also confirming that Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly are not in talks to join forces with Candy.

The Wyss-Boehly consortium was one of the parties recognised by the UK Government as one of the 'serious contenders' to buy the club, as well as British businessman and Blues fan Candy.

The former are now also believed to be joined by Jonathan Goldstein, who is a London-based property investor and developer.

Candy was present at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea's Premier League win against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

He is also believed to have held a private meeting with Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck after the game.

It was revealed a bid of £2.5 billion was made by the Wyss-Boehly consortium for the club, with the Saudi Media Group making a bid of £2.7 billion.

