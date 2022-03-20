Skip to main content
Nick Candy Offers Support for Frank Lampard Following Chelsea Dismissal

Potential future Chelsea owner Nick Candy has backed up Everton manager Frank Lampard following his dismissal from the Blues back in January 2021.

The former Blues midfielder spent 18 months in charge of the west London side, but was quickly dismissed when results began failing to go his way.

In his place came Thomas Tuchel, who took the club from their poor run of form to win the Champions League within five months.

imago1000467541h

As quoted by the Sun, Candy was discussing Chelsea's ruthless decision making under Roman Abramovich when he showed his disapproval for Lampard's sacking.

“In business you have to make the right decisions at the right time.

“It’s a testament to how many trophies are in the cabinet that, actually, probably those were the right decisions and Roman was quick to make them. Sometimes I may not have agreed with them myself.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I think with Frank he went a bit too early and probably watching the Champions League being picked up at the end of the season was quite difficult for him.

“But he loves Chelsea, so at the same time it was probably a nice thing to see as he put some of the foundations in.”

imago1010649604h

Candy went on to praise the success that manager Thomas Tuchel has brought to the club in his year at the helm.

“He’s spoken brilliantly, behaved brilliantly and is a true gent. It’s one thing being a great manager, it’s a different thing being a great human being.

“But he’s proven that he’s not just a great manager but a brilliant human being.

“He’s got the respect of the media, he’s got the respect of the players, he’s got the respect of the fans, so all credit to him.”

imago1010523325h
