Nick Candy has revealed why he decided to make an offer for Chelsea and outlined his plans for the club if he wins the takeover race.

The deadline passed on Friday night at 9pm (UK), the latest time which the US merchant bank Raine put for bids to be lodged to buy Chelsea.

Candy submitted his bid for the Blues, the team he supports, after finding his investors who will back his bid to purchase the Club from Roman Abramovich.

He is being backed by two South Korean firms: Hana Financial Group and C&P Sports Group.

IMAGO / PA Images

The British property tycoon, who is believed to have made a bid of around £2 billion for Chelsea, confirmed his investors in a statement.

His spokesperson said: "I can confirm that the two South Korean firms Hana Financial Group and C&P Sports Group are a significant part of Mr Candy’s global consortium of investors.

"Their involvement is representative of Chelsea's global brand and huge loyal fan base in Asia."

Having made the offer, the 49-year-old has spoken of his vision for Chelsea if he were to take over the reigns in west London.

Why did he make an offer for Chelsea?

Speaking to The Sun following his bid for Chelsea, Candy said: “I just love Chelsea. I don't go to every single away game but when I am in the country and can go to games I go to as many as possible.

“In some ways it will be easier not to buy the club for me because I could get on with my day job.

IMAGO / PA Images

“But I was super close to dad. These things come up every 20 years if you're lucky. It could be 50 years. Roman has had it for 20.

“If you'd asked me four weeks ago if I was going to bid for Chelsea, I would have said you were mad.

“But the opportunity has arisen. We have the chance to really set the new benchmark of how things are done, the standards.”

What are his plans for Chelsea if his bid is successful?

Candy knows Chelsea will need to relocate for a period of time to develop Stamford Bridge. He outlined his visions for the Blues, despite admitting the club are a like a 'poison chalice' on the pitch due to their success.

“Stamford Bridge is not fit for purpose in the 21st century," Candy continued. "It's just not. The issue at Chelsea is complicated because it is a very tight footprint to build a 60,000 capacity ground.

“You have to dig down a long way to get that number in but it needs to be done. That will mean relocating for a period of time, something like five years probably, to Wembley like Tottenham did.

“Spurs have the best stadium in the world, mind-blowingly brilliant. They have a hotel on the training ground for the players to stay in after a European game as well, so we need to look to do that as well.

“We are way behind on the facilities of a club like Tottenham - although Spurs are way behind us on the pitch.

IMAGO / Sportimage

“This is not about high-end real estate but about developing a state-of-the-art stadium which is not just used for football matches that has other utilities, like Tottenham have done with their stadium.

“If you build a stadium for £1.5 billion pounds and only use it once a week that's not a very good utility.”

He added: "It's like a poison chalice inheriting Chelsea on the pitch because they've done so well.

“But I still think we can continue to do very well because we had an amazing squad.

“Everyone needs to do it quickly.

“Whether it's me who buys this or somebody else with their consortium, whoever buys it, all we care about as Chelsea fans is that the club is in safe hands.”

