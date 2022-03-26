Skip to main content
Nick Candy Reveals 'Meaningful Conversations' Are Ongoing After Failed Chelsea Bid

Property tycoon Nick Candy has revealed that he is evaluating and participating in meaningful conversations ahead of potentially joining a shortlisted bidder after his bid for Chelsea was rejected by Raine Group, not making it to the next stage of the sale process. 

The Blues have been up for sale since the beginning of the month, with Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK Government. 

Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale process, are believed to have made a shortlist of bidders who will progress to the next round of talks.

imago1010608629h (2)

Previous reports revealed that Candy had not made the shortlist from Raine, and is therefore out of the race to buy Chelsea, the club he is said to support.

However a spokesperson for Candy said, via the Evening Standard, that they are looking at and assessing their options: “We continue to evaluate and participate in meaningful conversations with the bidding process.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Nick has always made it clear that the fans and safeguarding the future of the club are his only interests in this process.”

Despite the confirmation of several bidders, it is thought that Raine Group's shortlist has not yet been finalised as the process prepares to enter its next stages.

imago0152707351h

An 'auction style process' is now set to occur in order to find the winning party, with the club keen to progress with a swift sale.

Despite all the uncertainty and sanctions imposed, Chelsea officials are still believed to be working on transfer plans for the summer.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.

imago1010482573h (2)
imago1010479507h
imago1010699849h
imago1010482573h (2)
imago1010179074h
imago1010844825h
imago1010365956h
imago1004286174h (3)
