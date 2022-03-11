Chelsea-linked British billionaire Nick Candy has sent a message to Blues fans as he looks to take over from Roman Abramovich.

Following the news of Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK Government amid his involvement with the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin, it saw his assets frozen.

Chelsea have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise as profits cannot go to the Russian billionaire.

Whilst initial reports revealed that the Russian could no longer sell the Club due to the sanctions, it has since been revealed that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

IMAGO / PA Images

One of the interested parties, British property developer Candy, has now opened up on the circumstances and sent a message to Chelsea fans.

The Englishman is a lifelong Chelsea fan and, talking to the Independent, his spokesperson has said: “We are examining the details of yesterday’s announcement and we are still interested in making a bid. Clearly this is a time of great uncertainty for all Chelsea fans."

Candy continuedto send an assuring message to the Blues fans, saying: “In our view, no one is the owner of a football club – you are the custodian of it for the fans and the community.”

IMAGO / PA Images

This will come as music to the ears of Chelsea's fans but it remains to be seen as to how seriously Candy's interest will be taken.

He has previously launched a statement of intent after Abramovich was sanctioned but will likely face competition from parties including Swiss-US backed consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss.

If he is to make a bid, it will be done with a consortium/another party, with Candy and his brother, Christian, joint net worth only an estimated £1.5 billion.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for both Chelsea and Candy at this time.

