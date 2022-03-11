Nick Candy Set to Be in Attendance at Chelsea vs Newcastle Amid Takeover Interest

Chelsea-linked British billionaire Nick Candy will be in attendance as the Blues face Newcastle United in Premier League action on Sunday, according to reports.

This comes after the UK government have given Chelsea the green light to complete a sale, with Raine Group in charge of finding new owners.

As per Telegraph Football, Candy will be at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea face Newcastle United on Sunday.

Candy has previously launched a statement of intent after Abramovich was sanctioned but will likely face competition from parties including Swiss-US backed consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss.

The property developer also sent a message to Chelsea fans after the sanctioning of Abramovich.

His spokesperson said: “We are examining the details of yesterday’s announcement and we are still interested in making a bid. Clearly this is a time of great uncertainty for all Chelsea fans.

“In our view, no one is the owner of a football club – you are the custodian of it for the fans and the community.”

If he is to make a bid, it will be done with a consortium/another party, with Candy and his brother, Christian, joint net worth only an estimated £1.5 billion.

It remains to be seen as to whether Candy can find investors to form a consortium before the March 18 deadline for bids to be submitted to Raine Group.

The Englishman is a Chelsea fan, so would likely have been at the match even if he was not looking to pursue a deal but his attendance will no doubt spark a media frenzy.

The Boehly-Wyss consortium appear to be ahead of Candy as things stand, having been planning a bid for several weeks but it remains to be seen as to who will take over from Abramovich.

