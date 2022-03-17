Nick Candy Unlikely to Be a Serious Bidder for Chelsea Despite Hiring Gianluca Vialli

British businessman and Chelsea fan Nick Candy is unlikely to be cosidered as a serious bidder for the Club ahead of Friday's deadline.

He was reportedly interested in taking over following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning by the UK Government.

However, now multiple sources have stated that he is unlikely to be considered as the new owner.

IMAGO / PA Images

Ben Jacobs reported that he doesn't see Candy as one of the serious bidders despite his exhaustive and ongoing efforts to 'see what's possible' regarding purchasing the Club.

Nizaar Kinsella supports this, stating that Candy hasn't been able to negotiate with Raine Group because they are only dealing with people who have enough finances to be a 'principal bidder'.

Candy has been searching for partners to help buy Chelsea but has been unsuccessful so far

It was previously reported that the UK Government considered Candy as one of two parties that were 'serious contenders' to buy Chelsea but so far he has been unable to secure the funds required as some bids have already gone in.

In the latest developments, Candy hired Gianluca Vialli's Tifosy Capital & Advisory to provide guidance ahead of a bid.

IMAGO / PA Images

This comes after Candy distanced himself from reports that he would join the consortium headed by Todd Boehly, Hansorj Wyss and Jonathan Goldstein - a move which could have happened to perhaps secure the funds needed for Candy to be involved in a bid.

Candy was present at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea's Premier League win against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

He is also believed to have held a private meeting with Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck after the game.

It was revealed a bid of £2.5 billion was made by the Wyss-Boehly consortium for Chelsea, with the Saudi Media Group making a bid of £2.7 billion.



But, Candy is yet to bid and seems unlikely to be considered as the new Chelsea owner.

