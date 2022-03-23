Skip to main content
Nick Candy's Bidding Partner Outlines Consortium Plan for Potential Chelsea Takeover

A partner in Nick Candy's bid for Chelsea Football Club has revealed their plan for the club should they be successful in the upcoming takeover. 

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of March, with the news attracting a lot of interest from parties who wish to buy the World and European Champions. 

Last Friday 18 March was the deadline set for all official bids to be submitted to the Raine Group, the bank overseeing the sale of the club.

imago1010479508h (3)

Catalina Kim, who is one of the partner's in Candy's bid for the club, who he supports himself, has outlined their plans for Chelsea should they be selected as the new owners.

Candy is said to be in charge of ensuring strong Chelsea relations in the UK and Europe, as well as working on the plan for the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge.

Catalina's role herself is to make sure the club keep up their commercial revenues in order to be able to maintain a 'stable operation'.

As well as this, any investors involved in the consortium will be on hand to fund the plan for the club, and share their knowledge in 'sports operation'.

imago1010482573h (2)

Reports have suggested that parties who have submitted bids for the club have become frustrated by the lack of communication in recent days from Raine regarding their shortlist of bidders.

However such a delay is believed to be down to the amount of information the bank have received, as well as the complexity of the bids.

