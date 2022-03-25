Nick Candy's Korean Backers Part Company as Raine Reject Chelsea Takeover Bid

Nick Candy's South Korean partners who were backing his bid to buy Chelsea have parted company with him, according to reports.

The British property billionaire, also a Chelsea fan, saw his offer to purchase the club rejected on Thursday evening by Raine, the American merchant bank overseeing the sale.

Raine were reviewing bids following the deadline last Friday and rejected a whole host of proposals including Candy's, whilst the Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton have been shortlisted.

IMAGO / PA Images

But as bids were rejected or accepted, Tariq Panja of the New York Times has revealed the Korean group backing Candy have now ended their relationship with him following the knock back.

Catalina Kim led C&P Sports Group and the Hana Financial Group and was keen to try to purchase Chelsea, which saw her take to social media to engage with supporters regarding their bid.

But as a result of Thursday's rejection, she has parted company with Candy, who is believed to be in talks with the Ricketts family over a potential merge.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Ricketts family are still yet to hear from Raine over whether or not their bid has been successful.

A mystery bidder has also made the shortlist, per the BBC, which adds to the uncertainty over who will win the race to take over Chelsea.

Raine are yet to confirm the final shortlist but Candy is looking to do all he can, he hasn't given up hope yet, to be involved with the football club in some way.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube