Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Nick Candy's Korean Backers Part Company as Raine Reject Chelsea Takeover Bid

Nick Candy's South Korean partners who were backing his bid to buy Chelsea have parted company with him, according to reports. 

The British property billionaire, also a Chelsea fan, saw his offer to purchase the club rejected on Thursday evening by Raine, the American merchant bank overseeing the sale. 

Raine were reviewing bids following the deadline last Friday and rejected a whole host of proposals including Candy's, whilst the Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton have been shortlisted. 

imago1010479508h (3)

But as bids were rejected or accepted, Tariq Panja of the New York Times has revealed the Korean group backing Candy have now ended their relationship with him following the knock back. 

Catalina Kim led C&P Sports Group and the Hana Financial Group and was keen to try to purchase Chelsea, which saw her take to social media to engage with supporters regarding their bid. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But as a result of Thursday's rejection, she has parted company with Candy, who is believed to be in talks with the Ricketts family over a potential merge.

imago1010575598h (1)

The Ricketts family are still yet to hear from Raine over whether or not their bid has been successful. 

A mystery bidder has also made the shortlist, per the BBC, which adds to the uncertainty over who will win the race to take over Chelsea. 

Raine are yet to confirm the final shortlist but Candy is looking to do all he can, he hasn't given up hope yet, to be involved with the football club in some way.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010482573h (2)
News

Mystery Bidder on Raine Group Shortlist Amid Upcoming Chelsea Takeover

By Rob Calcutt58 seconds ago
imago0152707351h
News

Consortiums Set to Meet Chelsea Staff Including Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Proposed Takeover

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1001243283h
News

Ricketts Family Release Statement Amid Chelsea Takeover Backlash

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0152707351h
News

Revealed: How Much Chelsea Is Set to Be Sold for as Raine Confirm Shortlist

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010608629h (2)
News

Raine Group Tell Successful Consortiums Next Steps for Chelsea Takeover

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010795990h
Transfer News

Report: Besiktas 'Aren't Ready' to Sign Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi on Permanent Transfer

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010608629h (2)
News

Chelsea Supporters' Trust Issues Statement Regarding Ricketts Family Takeover Bid for Club

By Matt Debono4 hours ago
imago1010843519h
News

Chelsea's Jorginho Admits Missed Italy Penalties Will 'Haunt' Him After World Cup Exit

By Nick Emms4 hours ago