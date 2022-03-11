Nike 'Considering Walking Away' From Chelsea Kit Deal as Blues Could Miss Out on £540M

Nike are considering walking away from their kit deal with Chelsea, according to reports.

After agreeing a 15-year deal back in 2016, a kit deal worth £900 million, they are now looking at their sponsorship of the European and World champions.

It comes after Roman Abramovich, Chelsea owner, was sanctioned by the UK Government on Thursday morning and subsequently had his assets frozen.

Chelsea have already faced the consequences with ticket sales and merchandise sales banned, while no player contracts or other related activity can be carried out.

The financial implications have appeared to already hit Chelsea with Pat Nevin confirming to 5 Live Sport prior to Chelsea's 3-1 win over Norwich City on Thursday night, that several members of staff had already been partially laid off.

Various sponsors including Hyundai, Parimatch and Zapp are considering ending their agreements, while Three have suspended their shirt deal temporarily, worth £40 million, and want their logo to be removed from shirts moving forward.

In a statement on Thursday, they said: "In light of the government’s recently announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice.

"We recognise that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately. However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the Government sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do."

Now as per the Mail, Chelsea have been handed another major blow. Nike are now reviewing their agreement with the Club and are 'considering walking away' which would see the Blues lose out on £540 million.

Chelsea have been given a special license, which runs to May 31, to see out the season however finances have been restricted to just playing matters and paying the staff, as well as covering travel costs - which has been capped.

If Abramovich wants to sell the Club, he will need to apply for another license as bidders line up to try to purchase the club. The Raine Group have received over 150 inquiries, but have 'paused the process' for the next 24-48 hours to 'consider the implications of the developments and discuss the next steps with the relevant UK authorities'.

