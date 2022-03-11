Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Nike 'Remains Committed' to Chelsea Partnership Amid Roman Abramovich Sanctions

Nike remain committed to its kit deal with Chelsea, according to reports.

Following the UK Government's decision to sanction owner Roman Abramovich and freeze his assets, it plunged Chelsea into uncertainty with revenue streams on hold. 

With the Club trying to sell to new owners, Chelsea's brand image took a blow as a result of the sanctions and it saw their main sponsors consider and review their partnerships and agreements with the club.

imago1010479481h

But their biggest deal came with Nike. They are the club's principle kit partner after signing a 15-year deal back in 2016 worth £900 million.

Nike remained quiet over their stance with Chelsea, but the Athletic now report sources close to the kit makers state that 'it is maintaining its relationship with Chelsea'.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nike joined Trivago by showing support, the first sponsor to confirm they would continue its partnership with the Club. While Hyundai and Parimatch continue to review the situation. 

Three, Chelsea's main kit sponsor, have temporarily suspended their sponsorship and have asked for all logo branding to be removed until further notice.

imago1010489493h

In a statement, they said: "In light of the government’s recently announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice.

"We recognise that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately. However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the Government sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010338757h (1)
News

Chelsea's Bank Accounts Frozen Following Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Nick Emms15 minutes ago
imago1010368033h
News

Thomas Tuchel Will Speak to Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen & Antonio Rudiger Amid Contract Restrictions

By Nick Emms19 minutes ago
imago1010486751h
News

Chelsea's Travel Plans for Champions League Clash vs LOSC Lille Unaffected Despite Sanctions

By Matt Debono23 minutes ago
imago1010493709h
News

Report: Three UK in Discussion Over Long Term Removal of Logo From Chelsea Shirts

By Nick Emms49 minutes ago
imago1010379031h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Adapt When Required Amid Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010480213h
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Newcastle United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010493576h
News

Thomas Tuchel: I Don’t Care if Neutrals Don’t Want Chelsea or Newcastle to Win

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1009716097h (1)
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Newcastle United | Premier League

By Matt Debono1 hour ago