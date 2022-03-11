Nike 'Remains Committed' to Chelsea Partnership Amid Roman Abramovich Sanctions

Nike remain committed to its kit deal with Chelsea, according to reports.

Following the UK Government's decision to sanction owner Roman Abramovich and freeze his assets, it plunged Chelsea into uncertainty with revenue streams on hold.

With the Club trying to sell to new owners, Chelsea's brand image took a blow as a result of the sanctions and it saw their main sponsors consider and review their partnerships and agreements with the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

But their biggest deal came with Nike. They are the club's principle kit partner after signing a 15-year deal back in 2016 worth £900 million.

Nike remained quiet over their stance with Chelsea, but the Athletic now report sources close to the kit makers state that 'it is maintaining its relationship with Chelsea'.

Nike joined Trivago by showing support, the first sponsor to confirm they would continue its partnership with the Club. While Hyundai and Parimatch continue to review the situation.

Three, Chelsea's main kit sponsor, have temporarily suspended their sponsorship and have asked for all logo branding to be removed until further notice.

IMAGO / PA Images

In a statement, they said: "In light of the government’s recently announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice.

"We recognise that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately. However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the Government sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do."

