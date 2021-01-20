No decision has been made yet on Frank Lampard's future at Chelsea

A decision on Frank Lampard's future as Chelsea manager has yet to be made.

Chelsea suffered a fifth defeat in eight matches on Tuesday evening after a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City, a scoreline which didn't tell the full story on a dismal night for the Blues at the King Power.

It had been reported that 'crisis talks' were to be held on Wednesday between Lampard and the board following the defeat.

But as per Jan Aage Fjortoft, no decision has yet been made on Lampard's future at the club.

Lampard conceded that the decision was out of his hands post-match.

"It intensified for me a while ago," said Lampard on his future.

"Expectations at this club are high. Right or wrong. When we perform like that it is normal people will ask questions.

"It is not my decision. That is something that will always be there. Some things are always beyond your control. That I can't answer."

Chelsea's next game is on Sunday against Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup. But will Lampard still be at the helm?

