'No Guarantee' Ricketts Family Will be on Shortlist for Chelsea Takeover

There is believed to be 'no guarantee' that the Ricketts family will be on the Raine Group's shortlist considered for the takeover of Chelsea Football Club.

The Blues were put up for sale by current owner Roman Abramovich at the beginning of March.

Such news prompted a lot of interest from parties looking to make an acquisition of the World and European Champions, with Raine Group being the bank overseeing the takeover process of the club.

According to Reuters, there is no guarantee that the Ricketts family are to be announced on the shortlist of those considered to be best fit to takeover the club.

The news comes as the party, who own the US baseball team the Chicago Cubs, received a lot of backlash for their interest in the club after the emergence of racist emails, with the #NoToRicketts trending on Twitter.

They released a statement addressing the criticism and backlash, saying: "Our family rejects any form of hate in the strongest possible terms. Racism and Islamophobia have no place whatsoever in our society.

"We have developed deep and abiding partnerships with the Muslim community in Chicago, as well as with all communities of colour.

“Respect for diversity and inclusion are central to our family’s values. If we prevail in our bid for Chelsea, we commit to the Club and to the fans that we will actively promote these values.”

It is believed bidders who submitted offers for Chelsea have been left frustrated by the lack of communication from Raine Group as they await the announcement of their shortlist.

