'No Hangover From the Weekend' - Tuchel Refuses to Make Chelsea Excuses After Juventus Loss

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has refused to make excuses for his side following their 1-0 loss to Juventus in Turin on matchday two of the Champions League.

A Federico Chiesa goal in the second half was enough to see off Tuchel's men, who are defending their Champions League title.

Speaking following the match, via football.london, Tuchel has refused to make excuses for the defeat.

SIPA USA

He said: "No hangover from the weekend. We had two good sessions yesterday, looked frsh and hungry and ready to boucne back. It is very difficult to put on a high rhythm against a team that defends so deep."

The Blues dominated possession, registering 74% of the ball but could not find a goal or even a shot on target in yet another uninspiring performance following Tuchel's men's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

SIPA USA

Tuchel made an honest admission when asked what he believes went wrong for his side.

"I felt us slow, tired, mentally slow with our decision making," he said.

"We can maybe accept ball losses in the last 20 meters, we were lacking runs. We were so good yesterday in training but not good enough, not free enough today."

Chelsea will have the chance to come back as they play Southampton fairly quickly, the game coming at the weekend, and will be looking for a comfortable win to get back on track in the Premier League title race.

