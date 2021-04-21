No resignations expected from Chelsea despite European Super League backlash

No resignations are expected from Chelsea despite calls for board members to leave following the backlash of the European Super League.

Chelsea were the first to quit the Super League on Tuesday after backing the plans only on Sunday. The U-turn was received well after fans protested outside Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night ahead of their draw against Brighton to voice their dissatisfactions.

The club ultimately withdrew, and confirmed their move in a statement made in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"As reported earlier this evening, Chelsea Football Club can confirm that it has begun the formal procedures for withdrawal from the group developing plans for a European Super League.

Chelsea fans protesting outside of Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening. Ben Cawthra/Sipa USA

"Having joined the group late last week, we have now had time to consider the matter fully and have decided that our continued participation in these plans would not be in the best interests of the Club, our supporters or the wider football community."

Reports have claimed Roman Abramovich wasn't fully convinced of the Super League idea, and the club came under criticism from their Supporters' Trust who called for a 'no confidence' in the board, including Bruce Buck and Guy Lawrence.

However as per Nick Purewal of PA Media, 'no resignations are expected' from Chelsea as a result of the withdrawal from the European Super League.

This has come under-fire from supporters who have called for Buck and Lawrence to resign for their posts at the club, which saw the Supporters' Trust also state that their positions at Chelsea were 'untenable'.

