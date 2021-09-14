Thomas Tuchel Delivers Honest Message to Chelsea's Forgotten Trio

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Chelsea trio Malang Sarr, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley as the trio were included in the Blues' Champions League and Premier League squads.

The players are yet to make an appearance for Tuchel's side this season.

Speaking ahead of his sides Champions League clash with Zenit, Tuchel sent a message to the three players.

"If you get registered it is your duty to get ready," he said. "When you get dressed up in this dressing room and come here to Chelsea everyday then it is your duty to be ready. This is the baseline for everything. You need to be ready. You step into the building and onto the training pitch you must be ready."

Tuchel continued: "Everyday to train and to play is the baseline for everything. Nobody gets a gift here. Malang is in the squad, Ruben is in the squad like he was for Liverpool. Ross Barkley was in the squad against Aston Villa. We have a tight, small, high quality group."

Sarr saw a Deadline Day move to Greuther Furth collapse, and Tuchel has sent a message to the players to be ready to play for Chelsea this season.

Tuchel said: "They did not for whatever reason find or accept other clubs. It does not matter. Now they deserve the next step to be part of this group.

"Once you are part of it, you have to match expectations and the high level of the group and be ready. When they are in the group they need to do everything to be match ready. I have the feeling that they are, otherwise they would not be on the list or bench.

"They show good mentality, put their personal relationships aside and live it day by day, this is what we demand. No promises are made, anything can happen."

