Nobody wants to face fearless Chelsea in Champions League quarter-finals, says Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel believes nobody wants to draw Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-final draw on Friday in Nyon.

Chelsea confirmed their place in the last eight with a 2-0 win [3-0 aggregate] against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, courtesy of goals from Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri.

They join Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Manchester City, PSG, Porto, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the next round.

Tuchel's side remain unbeaten under his tutelage - winning nine and drawing four, and have only conceded two goals during that time, none of which have come at Stamford Bridge.

And Tuchel's side are fearless heading into the last eight and he thinks that nobody wants to be drawn against the Blues.

He said: “We are in the draw and right now I am pretty sure that nobody wants to play against us.

“It will be a difficult challenge, of course, because we are in the last eight.

“But there is no need to be afraid. We take what we get and will prepare the best way possible.

“We feel we deserve it. They play with a special bond and results like this give you a certain edge to achieve special things. You can only do this with a special atmosphere.”

Tuchel also added that he didn't want to face his former side Paris Saint-Germain in the last eight.

"I am not sure that I want to come across PSG because they are strong."

The draw will take place on Friday 19 March in Nyon, and the semi-final draw will also take place on the same day.

