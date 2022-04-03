'Normal Is Not Enough' - Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea Have to Be Exceptional Ahead of Real Madrid Tie

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said his side must be 'exceptional', claiming 'normal is not enough' for a side like his, ahead of their Champions League semi-final clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

The Blues hosted Brentford on Saturday afternoon, losing the clash 4-1 in a shock defeat for the European champions.

As they prepare for their midweek European clash, Tuchel will be expecting an all improved squad ready to face Carlo Ancelotti's La Liga leaders.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app after their shocking defeat to west London rivals Brentford, Tuchel claimed his side cannot afford to produce 'normal' results.

"Normal is never enough. We have to do is exceptional because we want to be an exceptional team and want to have exceptional results. So normal is not enough.

"We were dropping in attitude because we were very strong until Toni's goal in the second half."

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel went on to admit his side's loss does not help motivation ahead of their upcoming gruelling midweek clash with Ancelotti's side.

"Losing never helps (motivation for next game). If it helps you get a reminder of what you need to put in to be a special team, OK this is the reminder. Me personally, I would not have needed it.

"Everybody knows what we have to do, where we come from and what can happen in football, to be prepared. My concern is not Wednesday, I'm still in this game and need to understand what went on."

