Norwich Boss Dean Smith: Chelsea Cannot Recall Billy Gilmour From Loan Due to Number of Games Played

Chelsea cannot recall Billy Gilmour from his Norwich City loan move due to him meeting the threshold for number of games played, confirms Dean Smith.

The midfielder has had an underwhelming spell at the Canaries so far, who sit bottom of the Premier League table.

Speaking to the press, via Connor Southwell, ahead of Norwich's clash against West Ham United, Smith confirmed that Chelsea can not recall Gilmour this month.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Scotland international has 'met the threshold of games played', meaning there is no longer a recall option in his loan deal.

This comes after the youngster has received criticism from the Norwich fans in recent weeks, with the Canaries faithful asking for him to return to Stamford Bridge.

However, Smith stood up for the Chelsea man as, he said: "I was disappointed with what I heard. I didn't hear it at the actual game, but I had family members in the stand.

IMAGO / PA Images

"It was a minority, Billy knows that. My message to them is to stick with your team. I have spoken to Billy. He wants to prove people wrong and show what a player he is."

Gilmour has become somewhat of a scapegoat during his loanspell as Thomas Tuchel was 'yet to make a decision' about recalling him heading into the window.

However, it appears that there is no decision to be made as the midfielder will see out his loan spell at the club as they attempt to pull off survival in the Premier League this season.

