Norwich Boss Dean Smith on 'Tough Game' Against World Champions Chelsea

Norwich City boss Dean Smith has discussed the Canaries' upcoming fixture as they host Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side at Carrow Road on Thursday evening.

The Blues come into the game on fine form, beating Burnley 4-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday whilst Norwich fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Brentford.

Speaking to the press ahead of the clash, via canaries.co.uk, Smith discussed his side's chances in what he believes will be a tough game.

He said: “It is a tough game because it is the European and World Champions, who are playing very well and who are very well coached and have got very good players. 

"It is a tough game, but it is one where we need to take some points.”

Last time out, Chelsea came out victors in a huge scoreline, beating the Canaries 7--0 at Stamford Bridge, with Mason Mount scoring a hattrick.

When asked about the match, which took place before Smith's arrival at Carrow Road, he admitted that he has not looked back at the game.

“I haven’t even talked about that game to be honest,” he said. “I have not looked back it. It wasn’t one of the games that I needed to look at when I was analysing the team.”

The Canaries sit bottom of the Premier League table, having lost their last four matches but know that a victory could see them move within two points of safety.

Chelsea, on the other hand, sit comfortably in third place, five points ahead of Arsenal and six ahead of Manchester United.

