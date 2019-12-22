Absolute Chelsea
Norwich City and Southampton interested in taking Chelsea defender Marc Guehi on loan

Matt Debono

Chelsea defender Marc Guehi has received plenty of interest from clubs in the Premier League and Championship, as the January transfer window is nearing its start.

The 19-year-old has been in and around the Blues' first-team this season under Frank Lampard, and has featured twice so far this season.

Guehi 1
Marc Guehi has featured twice this season for Chelsea - against Grimsby Town and Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.Getty Images

But Guehi is attracting plenty of interest from the top-flight according to The Sun, who suggest Norwich City and Southampton have contacted the club over the potential of taking the centre-back on loan for the rest of the season, in an effort to stave of relegation. 

But they both have plenty of competition to land the teenager; Bristol City, Swansea City and Nottingham Forest are all interested in landing the England U21 international. 

He penned a new long-term deal earlier on this season, but Chelsea want to send Guehi out on loan to continue his development. 

Norwich City and Southampton are keen to sign Guehi in order to enhance their chances of maintaining their Premier League status, whilst Bristol City, Swansea City and Nottingham Forest look to draft the 19-year-old in to boost their promotion bid to climb into the Premier League. 

That decision will sit with Chelsea. Do they allow him to thrive in a top Championship side gunning for the top, or will they opt to give him Premier League experience?

----------

