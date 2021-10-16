    • October 16, 2021
    Norwich City Manager Daniel Farke Heaps Praise on Chelsea Youngster Billy Gilmour

    Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has heaped praise upon Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour following an impressive international break with Scotland.

    The youngster has been impressive despite Norwich failing to register a win so far in the Premier League.

    Speaking ahead of this weekend's round of Premier League fixtures, Farke has heaped praise on the loanee.

    He said: “Billy is a fantastic player, a fantastic human being and of course he wants to play each and every second,” the Norwich boss said. "If you love football, you love Billy Gilmour because this guy is a baller, but he is also a young lad and we have to look after him.

    “It is not always that easy for him with the hype in his own country, with lots of praise for him. I think he has a good mindset and works hard on the pitch. He has unbelievable potential.”

    However, Chelsea would have liked Gilmour's start to life on loan to have gone better as Norwich have looked uninspiring and sit at the foot of the Premier League table, a contrast to the Blues who top the table.

    Gilmour spent last season playing as fourth choice behind Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho and could see game time limited next season due to the emergence of Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

    The Scotsman will want to continue to impress as he looks to help the Canaries avoid the drop this season in a tough relegation battle.

