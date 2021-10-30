Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'Not a Moment to Celebrate' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Side After Newcastle Victory

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to his Chelsea side after they came out 3-0 winners at Newcastle on Saturday.

    The result saw Chelsea go three points clear at the top of the Premier League table as Liverpool and Manchester City dropped points.

    Speaking after the match via football.london, Tuchel sent an important message to his league leaders.

    sipa_35834669

    He said: "It's not a moment where we celebrate results on the other pitches. It's too early and we want to focus on ourselves because what goes around comes around.

    "There is a long way to go and if you think I'm even happier now, this is not true. The effort we put into the moments without the ball were key." 

    sipa_35836360

    Read More

    This follows Jorginho's demands for Chelsea to continue winning games against bottom half teams and not slip up as they look to challenge for the Premier League title.

    The midfielder said: "We want to keep working hard and pushing to bring three points home.

    "We need to try to win every single game and not drop points in these kind of games. We missed this in the last two years. Now we don't want to drop these points."

    Up next for Chelsea is Burnley as they look to continue their fine form and take advantage of another potential banana skin as Man City face Man Utd.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35834539
    News

    'Not a Moment to Celebrate' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Side After Newcastle Victory

    32 seconds ago
    sipa_35723197
    News

    Jorginho Labels De Bruyne a Player With 'Above-Average Intelligence'

    15 minutes ago
    sipa_35664927 (1)
    News

    Jorginho Discusses Importance of Chelsea's Newcastle Victory as Liverpool & Man City Drop Points

    45 minutes ago
    sipa_35835966
    News

    'We Played Well' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Squad After Newcastle Win

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35188438 (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes January Transfer Request to Chelsea to Take Pressure Off Romelu Lukaku

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35664927
    News

    'The Group is Doing an Amazing Job' - Jorginho Praises Quality of Chelsea Squad After Newcastle Win

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35835966
    News

    'Super Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea's Victory at Newcastle

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35836541
    News

    'He's Amazing With Both Feet' - Jorginho Praises Reece James After Newcastle Goals

    2 hours ago