'Not a Moment to Celebrate' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Side After Newcastle Victory

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to his Chelsea side after they came out 3-0 winners at Newcastle on Saturday.

The result saw Chelsea go three points clear at the top of the Premier League table as Liverpool and Manchester City dropped points.

Speaking after the match via football.london, Tuchel sent an important message to his league leaders.

He said: "It's not a moment where we celebrate results on the other pitches. It's too early and we want to focus on ourselves because what goes around comes around.

"There is a long way to go and if you think I'm even happier now, this is not true. The effort we put into the moments without the ball were key."



This follows Jorginho's demands for Chelsea to continue winning games against bottom half teams and not slip up as they look to challenge for the Premier League title.

The midfielder said: "We want to keep working hard and pushing to bring three points home.

"We need to try to win every single game and not drop points in these kind of games. We missed this in the last two years. Now we don't want to drop these points."

Up next for Chelsea is Burnley as they look to continue their fine form and take advantage of another potential banana skin as Man City face Man Utd.

