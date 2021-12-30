Skip to main content
'Not About the Points' - Jorginho Makes Surprising Admission Regarding Chelsea's Clash vs Title Rivals

Author:

Chelsea's Jorginho has surprised Blues fans as the midfielder stated that their clash against Liverpool in the New Year is 'not about the points'.

The Italian has been a key part of Thomas Tuchel's side since the German's arrival as head coach in January.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club website, Jorginho has stated that the Blues' top of the table clashes against Liverpool and Manchester City are more about gaining confidence rather than points.

imago1008890599h (1)

He made the surprising admission, stating: "Those games are about building confidence, not about the points.

"The season is long, and the Premier League is the hardest championship in the world so anything can happen, but it’s more about confidence."

Read More

Whilst this has received much backlash from Chelsea fans, Jorginho was likely quoted out of context, perhaps meaning that the confidence that comes from playing well against the big teams will help Chelsea pick up points later in the season.

Whilst Chelsea's point in their 1-1 draw vs Brighton saw the Blues climb above Liverpool to second in the table, the gap to Manchester City became bigger.

imago1008427903h

The Citezen's beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to go eight points clear of Thomas Tuchel's side at the top of the league, meaning a Premier League title for the Blues would require a near perfect run-in, with Manchester City slipping up.

This led to Blues boss Tuchel ruling his side out of the title race, stating that the injury and Covid-19 problems affected his team.

However, with Liverpool and Man City to play in the New Year, results could lead to confidence for the Blues and they could mount an unlikely challenge.

