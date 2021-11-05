Skip to main content
    November 5, 2021
    'Not Everybody Will be Happy' - Thomas Tuchel on Callum Hudson-Odoi's Decision to Snub England Call-Up

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed Callum Hudson-Odoi's reasoning for rejecting a call-up to the England Under-21 squad.

    The 20-year-old did not make the final cut for Gareth Southgate's senior squad but did receive a call-up for the under-21 team.

    However, he rejected the opportunity and his Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed the reasoning.

    When asked about the criticism Hudson-Odoi has received for refusing to meet up with the squad, Tuchel said: “I can understand if people don’t understand or don’t like it. I don’t give too much on judgements on outside. I do not read them, I hear them when you mention them.

    "I think Callum is aware that if he takes a decision like this, not everybody will be happy. You should ask Callum about it and he will have good reasons why he is not joining or why he thinks in this moment for him personally he thinks it is better for him to stay here in training and fight for his place. 

    "So, I think it is easy to judge from outside. You should hear both sides if you want to judge this case fairly. I am not involved, I am happy. I am not here to convince players to join where they don’t feel they genuinely want to join."

    The German proceeded to reveal how Chelsea will react to the situation, labelling Hudson-Odoi as a 'young adult'.

    "We do the best out of this situation. If there are consequences, I’m sure Callum takes these because he is a young adult." he concluded.

