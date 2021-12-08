'Nobody Can be Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Delivers Honest Verdict on Chelsea's Draw With Zenit

Skip to main content
'Not Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Delivers Honest Verdict on Chelsea's Draw vs Zenit

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has delivered an honest verdict regarding his side's 3-3 draw against Zenit St Petersburg, admitting that he is not happy with the result.

The Blues went ahead early on, before going a goal down and fighting back to regain the lead in the dying moments but a poor defensive display saw them concede late once agains as they dropped points.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel delivered an honest assessment on the performance.

imago1008525962h

When asked if he was disappointed by the performance and result, Tuchel admitted: "If you are coach of Chelsea and you concede six goals in two matches, four times we've given the lead away, my ambition to talk about individual performances is not so high.

Read More

"We can't be happy today or against West Ham. It is like that now not to talk about individual performances. Nobody can be happy."

imago1008525914h

The result sees Chelsea finish second in Group H, making their round of 16 clash more difficult as they will face the winners of one of the other Champions League groups.

Juventus' 1-0 victory against Malmo was enough to see the Italians top the group as Chelsea conceded late on, just like against West Ham United at the weekend.

Tuchel will be hoping that his side can improve defensively as they prepare to face Leeds United in the Premier League on the weekend, looking for a much needed win in the race for the title.

imago1008432422h
