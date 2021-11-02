'Not Worried at All' - Chelsea Fans React to Antonio Conte Being Named as Tottenham Hotspur Head Coach

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to news that former Blue Antonio Conte has been announced as the new Tottenham Hotspur head coach.

The Italian was confirmed as the new Spurs boss on Tuesday.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction.

Here's how the Blues reacted:

One user declared that the appointment did not worry him as Tottenham's squad is a 'bunch of individuals'.

Other fans also believe that Conte will not succeed at Spurs, citing Jose Mourinho's time at the club, where he did not lift a trophy.

Several fans understand the Italian's decision to join Chelsea's rivals, after his sacking a few years ago.

However, other fans have been more concerned as they believe Conte can bring titles to Tottenham.

