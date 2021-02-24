"Nothing but love" - Inter forward Romelu Lukaku expresses affection for former club Chelsea

Former Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has fond memories of his time at the club and has nothing but gratitude for the opportunities he's had further in his career following his stint at Stamford Bridge.

It has been almost 10 years since the Inter Milan ace signed for the west London from RSC Anderlecht as an 18-year-old.

Following successful loan spells at West Brom and Everton, the 27-year-old sealed a permanent move away from Chelsea in 2014 in search of regular minutes.

"Nothing but love. They gave me an opportunity to come to the Premier League as a kid," said the Belgium international, in a tweet, revealing his feelings for his former club.

"You can’t have everything in life and I'm cool with that. I’m glad that experience got me to where I am today."

After a three-year spell at Everton, during which he bagged 87 goals and 29 assists in 166 appearances across all competitions, Lukaku completed a move to Manchester United as he joined forces with José Mourinho, this time as a proven Premier League player, who had cemented his status as one of the league's most clinical and dominant strikers.

Lukaku netted 42 times over the course of two campaigns for the Red Devils before signing for Inter in the summer of 2019 as he fell prey to United's mass exodus following the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as head coach after Mourinho was shown the door in December 2018.

Two season on since his switch too the Nerazzurri, Lukaku has made his name as one of the deadliest poachers in world football though it could be said he is still heavily underrated considering his goal-scoring exploits over the course of his career.

This season, he's scored 23 goals in 30 outings for the Italian side as they sit four points clear of AC Milan at the top of the Serie A.

Lukaku has been heavily linked with a move away from San Siro in recent months, with Manchester City reportedly wanting to bring him in during the summer as a long-term replacement for Sergio Agüero.

