'Nothing Has Changed' - Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Future

Thomas Tuchel has admitted 'nothing has changed' regarding Antonio Rudiger's future at Chelsea.

The 28-year-old is set to depart Stamford Bridge at the end of the season when his current contract expires.

Rudiger is able to agree a pre-contract with European clubs as of now due having less than six months of his deal left, with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG all linked.

It's been claimed Real Madrid have pulled out of the race due to Rudiger's demands as well as not requiring another centre-back this summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel previously admitted there had been positive talks with the German in recent weeks over extending his Chelsea stay. However, Rudiger's wage demands remain. He wants £200,000-a-week, a figure Chelsea are not currently willing to meet.

As the days, weeks and months tick down, talks continue between all of the parties. But Tuchel knows he doesn't need to get involved, he will leave that up to the club, Rudiger and his representatives.

“I don’t know if taking him for a lot of coffee will help, maybe it pushes him out!" said the Chelsea boss on persuading Rudiger to stay beyond the summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I don’t feel he needs a lot of coffees with me. He is a guy that needs to trust you, to feel the connection, feel the trust. He wants to feel it by minutes and by actions. I don’t feel Toni needs a lot of words, pampering and coffee talks or invitations to dinner or whatever.

"He is a top professional, this is what he proves. He is important, nothing has changed. We are in talks. It is in good hands because I trust the club 100 per cent and I trust the player so it’s a no problem situation for me.

"Obviously also for Toni he can still deliver, he did a fantastic match now in a back four. He’s super reliable. Nothing has changed. The points of view have not changed. Once something chances, you will be the first to know.”

