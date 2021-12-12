'Nothing to Lose' - Antonio Rudiger on Chelsea's Approach During Leeds Win

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger has revealed his forward thinking approach to his side's 3-2 win over Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues hosted Marcelo Bielsa's side in a back and forth encounter that saw Chelsea behind within 28 minutes.

Thanks to goalscorers Mason Mount and Jorginho, the Blues claimed all three points, closing the gap with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Rudiger revealed his thoughts during the high paced encounter, insisting there was 'nothing to lose'.

"For me it's important just to try to help the team and show who I am. I just thought okay, let’s go forward as there is nothing to lose.

"It always feels like a 50-50 game against a team like Leeds. It's never easy because of their high intensity. We try to match it. I really respect their way of playing.

"They run a lot, they play everywhere on the field man-to-man so it's not easy because they're matching your own game, so to get three points against them is very important after the loss at West Ham."

The German international went on to acknowledge his side's recent defensive issues.

"In terms of mentality, we matched their (Leeds’) game, in terms of quality, no because the goals we conceded were too easy," he continued.

"These days we concede a lot of goals which are too easy and we have to address this. If you want to compete for trophies you should not do that type of mistake. We know we need to improve things as quickly as possible.

"We do silly mistakes, we punish ourselves and give away goals. It's not that the opponents are killing us or outplaying us."

