'Nothing to Lose' - Thomas Tuchel Analyses Chelsea's Run of Fixtures Following Poor Recent Form

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes his side have 'nothing to lose' as the Blues go into their Premier League clash with West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

His side have lost their last three consecutive home games to Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal and they will hope their poor run of form comes to an end on the weekend.

As it stands, the Blues are still third in the league, with a spot in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool in May.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Tuchel assessed his side's upcoming fixtures following their exit from Europe last week.

"At the moment, we have nothing to lose, there's nothing to lose," he said, as quoted by football.london. "There is always the excitement to win something, to achieve something. That hunger should always be more than the fear of losing something.

"I'm worried about the number of mistakes, of course. In this game (against Arsenal), they were crucial. The goals were strange that we conceded.

"We concede far more goals than we allow in expected goals since the international break. In the year 2022, we already had eight big mistakes that led to goals. This is very untypical, very unusual – or maybe it is now typical for us.

"But it's strange, and it costs us a lot. It costs not only a goal, but it costs (a player) self-confidence and belief in what they are doing.

"But Edou (Mendy) knows that he can do better against Real Madrid, and he normally does do better. Andreas (Christensen) knows that it's the right decision to play the ball back."

