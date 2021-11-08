'Nothing Too Exciting' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals His Plans for International Break

Thomas Tuchel has revealed his plans for the international break as his Chelsea players join up with their country's during November's break.

Christian Pulisic joins up with the USMNT whilst N'Golo Kante travels to France, Mason Mount, Reece James and Ben Chilwell are going away with England amongst several others.

Speaking about what he will do whilst his players are away on international duty via Chelsea's official club website, Tuchel revealed that his plans are not 'too exciting'.

When discussing his plans, he said: "I will drive my kids to school in the morning and then pick them up later. In between I will take my dog for a walk in the forest, maybe read some books and relax."

The manager continued to reveal that he will not reflect on Chelsea's recent performances and watch the matches back.

"I don’t think I will watch too many videos, I’ll try and switch off a little bit and then perhaps watch a little television in the evening," he said. "Mainly I will read books though and yes, these are my plans. Nothing too exciting!"

The Blues return to Premier League action against Leicester City later in the month and face Manchester United a week later as Tuchel's side sit top of the Premier League, three points clear of Liverpool and Manchester City.

